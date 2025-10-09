/Which is India’s highest gallantry award? All you need to know about the different gallantry medals

The Param Vir Chakra (PVC) is India’s highest military decoration for valour 'in the presence of the enemy.' It was instituted on August 15, 1947 and formally established on January 26, 1950. The medal is awarded for the most conspicuous bravery or daring act of valour on the battlefield, whether on land, at sea, or in the air. The design, bearing the Vajra (thunderbolt) of Lord Indra, was created by Savitribai Khanolkar. The PVC is rarely awarded, only a handful of soldiers have received it since independence, the majority posthumously.

