/IND vs ENG: Indian skippers to win or draw a Test series in England

Only three Indian skippers have managed to win a Test series in India including former coach Rahul Dravid in 2007 which was also the last time India won a Test series in England.
Ajit Wadekar was the first Indian captain to win a Test series in England. He achieved the milestone in 1971 tour of England. India had won the three-Test series 1-0 after drawing the first two Tests.
India's first World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev was the second Indian skipper to win a Test series in England. He did so in 1986 when India won the three-Test series 2-0.
Former India head coach Rahul Dravid was the last Indian skipper to win a Test series in England. Under his leadership, India had won the three-Test series 1-0 in 2007.
Former India skipper Saurav Ganguly didn't the Test series in England when he led the side in 2002. Under Ganguly, India drew the four-Test series 1-1.
India's most successful Test skipper Virat Kohli also managed to only draw the Test series in England. On the tour of England in 2021, India were leading the five-Test series 2-1 before Covid 19 delayed the final Test by nearly nine months. India then lost the final Test, albeit under Jasprit Bumrah, and the series was level 2-2.