IND vs ENG: Indian skippers to win or draw a Test series in England

Prashant Talreja
Edited By Prashant Talreja
Published: Jun 17, 2025, 21:56 IST | Updated: Jun 17, 2025, 21:56 IST

Only three Indian skippers have managed to win a Test series in India including former coach Rahul Dravid in 2007 which was also the last time India won a Test series in England.

Ajit Wadekar
(Photograph:X/ICC)

Ajit Wadekar

Ajit Wadekar was the first Indian captain to win a Test series in England. He achieved the milestone in 1971 tour of England. India had won the three-Test series 1-0 after drawing the first two Tests.

Kapil Dev
(Photograph:AFP)

Kapil Dev

India's first World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev was the second Indian skipper to win a Test series in England. He did so in 1986 when India won the three-Test series 2-0.

Rahul Dravid
(Photograph:BCCI)

Rahul Dravid

Former India head coach Rahul Dravid was the last Indian skipper to win a Test series in England. Under his leadership, India had won the three-Test series 1-0 in 2007.

Saurav Ganguly
(Photograph:AFP)

Saurav Ganguly

Former India skipper Saurav Ganguly didn't the Test series in England when he led the side in 2002. Under Ganguly, India drew the four-Test series 1-1.

Virat Kohli
(Photograph:BCCI)

Virat Kohli

India's most successful Test skipper Virat Kohli also managed to only draw the Test series in England. On the tour of England in 2021, India were leading the five-Test series 2-1 before Covid 19 delayed the final Test by nearly nine months. India then lost the final Test, albeit under Jasprit Bumrah, and the series was level 2-2.

