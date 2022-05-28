Which EU countries have paid in Roubles for Russia's gas supply?

Updated: May 28, 2022, 12:46 PM(IST)

The West has introduced a barrage of unprecedented sanctions against Moscow to punish the Kremlin for sending troops into Ukraine on February 24 but has not touched Russian oil and gas supplies. 

President Vladimir Putin has recently derided the sanctions, saying Europe's "chaotic actions" have led to an increase in oil and gas revenues for Russia.

Moscow is pressuring the European countries to pay for gas in Russian currency to ensure its stability after it plunged to an all-time low. Here is a rundown of what we know so far.

Germany

German companies VNG, RWE, Uniper and Engie are paying Russia in roubles for gas.

However, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said Russia will not win its war in Ukraine and President Vladimir Putin must not dictate the terms of any peace agreement.

Hungary

"We pay in euros, Gazprombank converts the euro, and this amount is paid to Gazprom Export," Hungarian Foreign Péter Szijjártó said at a press conference on April 11. 

France

"Engie has been in talks with Gazprom regarding the Russian request to modify payment scheme for Russian gas supply. The Group has taken the necessary steps to be ready to execute on its payment obligations, as long as it is compliant with European sanctions’ framework," the company said May 17.

Italy

"Eni has begun the process of opening two ... accounts at Gazprom Bank, on a precautionary basis (one in euros and the second in rubles)," the company stated May 17.

Netherlands

Netherlands' partially state-owned company GasTerra has said the lack of clarity on sanctions was "very annoying" and forcing the company "to constantly take all sorts of scenarios into account."

"The Netherlands asked the Commission to clarify the guidance on the part of ruble accounts," a spokesperson for the Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs said/

"More clarity is needed before enforcement of that specific part can take place."

Bulgaria

Bulgaria's Bulgargaz is racing to fill dwindling gas reserves before winter after Moscow cut off its supply for refusing to to pay Russia in roubles for its gas.

Finland

Russia halted Finland's supply of crude oil after it rejected to pay in Roubles on April 28. 

Finland's prime minister has said Russia's actions in Ukraine were a turning point for the world and relations with Moscow could not go back to how they were before its invasion.

Prime Minister Sanna Marin made her comments during a trip to Ukraine that included visiting the towns of Irpin and Bucha where Ukraine suspects Russian troops carried out atrocities, an allegation denied by Moscow.

Poland

Russia blocked Poland's supply of gas after it rejected the ruble payment method April 12.

Moscow has in the past suggested that Poland seeks to establish control over historical Polish lands in Ukraine, a claim that Warsaw denies as disinformation.

Poland is one of Ukraine's strongest supporters, sending weapons across the border and taking in more than 3 million Ukrainian refugees.

IGB pipeline

Mountainous and remote, the Greek-Bulgaria border once formed the southern corner of the Iron Curtain. Today, it’s where the European Union is redrawing the region’s energy map to ease its heavy reliance on Russian natural gas.

A new pipeline called the Gas Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria, built during the COVID-19 pandemic, tested and due to start commercial operation in June, would ensure that large volumes of gas flow between the two countries in both directions to generate electricity, fuel industry and heat homes.

The energy link takes on greater importance following Moscow’s decision to cut off natural gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria over a demand for payments in rubles stemming from Western sanctions over the war of Ukraine.

The 180-kilometre (110-mile) pipeline project is the first of several planned gas interconnectors that would give eastern European Union members and countries hoping to join the 27-nation bloc access to the global gas market.


    

