Which EU countries have paid in Roubles for Russia's gas supply?

The West has introduced a barrage of unprecedented sanctions against Moscow to punish the Kremlin for sending troops into Ukraine on February 24 but has not touched Russian oil and gas supplies.

President Vladimir Putin has recently derided the sanctions, saying Europe's "chaotic actions" have led to an increase in oil and gas revenues for Russia.

Moscow is pressuring the European countries to pay for gas in Russian currency to ensure its stability after it plunged to an all-time low. Here is a rundown of what we know so far.