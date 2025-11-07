/Which country has the longest train route in the world

Russia’s Trans-Siberian Railway is the longest railway line.longest train route in the world offers an incredible journey spanning thousands of kilometres and crossing multiple countries. The continuous journey stretches from Portugal to Singapore, spanning 13 countries in 21 days.
Russia has the world’s longest railway line, the Trans-Siberian Railway, stretching over 9,288 km from Moscow to Vladivostok. It crosses eight time zones and takes about 7 days to complete.
The route passes through vast Siberian landscapes, mountains, rivers, and cities like Yekaterinburg and Irkutsk. It is vital for both passenger and freight transport in Russia.
The train service from Moscow to Pyongyang operates on part of the Trans-Siberian, adding to its historic and strategic prominence.
The longest continuous train journey covers 18,755 km over 13 countries, from Portugal to Singapore. It takes around 21 days and combines many rail systems across Europe and Asia.
China has the second-largest rail network and the Beijing-Moscow rail connects Asia and Europe with a journey length of 4,735 miles.
Longest train routes facilitate trade, transport, and tourism. They connect remote regions and promote economic growth while offering unique travel experiences.
Operational challenges include track maintenance, weather disruptions, cross-border coordination, and scheduling across multiple rail companies and countries.
Rail infrastructure improvement and international cooperation continue to extend and modernise routes. High-speed rail integration can shorten journey times while maintaining route length.
Whether crossing Siberia or journeying from Europe to Asia, the world’s longest train routes offer travellers a chance to see diverse cultures and landscapes from the unique perspective of the rails.