Which country has the longest train route in the world

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Nov 07, 2025, 20:37 IST | Updated: Nov 07, 2025, 20:37 IST

Russia’s Trans-Siberian Railway is the longest railway line.longest train route in the world offers an incredible journey spanning thousands of kilometres and crossing multiple countries. The continuous journey stretches from Portugal to Singapore, spanning 13 countries in 21 days. 

The Longest Railway Line - Russia
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

The Longest Railway Line - Russia

Russia has the world’s longest railway line, the Trans-Siberian Railway, stretching over 9,288 km from Moscow to Vladivostok. It crosses eight time zones and takes about 7 days to complete.​

Trans-Siberian
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Trans-Siberian

The route passes through vast Siberian landscapes, mountains, rivers, and cities like Yekaterinburg and Irkutsk. It is vital for both passenger and freight transport in Russia.​

The Longest Scheduled
(Photograph: X)

The Longest Scheduled

The train service from Moscow to Pyongyang operates on part of the Trans-Siberian, adding to its historic and strategic prominence.​

The World’s Longest Train Journey
(Photograph: X)

The World’s Longest Train Journey

The longest continuous train journey covers 18,755 km over 13 countries, from Portugal to Singapore. It takes around 21 days and combines many rail systems across Europe and Asia.​

Other Large Networks
(Photograph: X)

Other Large Networks

China has the second-largest rail network and the Beijing-Moscow rail connects Asia and Europe with a journey length of 4,735 miles.​

Importance of Long Train Routes
(Photograph: X)

Importance of Long Train Routes

Longest train routes facilitate trade, transport, and tourism. They connect remote regions and promote economic growth while offering unique travel experiences.​

Challenges of Long Routes
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Challenges of Long Routes

Operational challenges include track maintenance, weather disruptions, cross-border coordination, and scheduling across multiple rail companies and countries.​

Future of Long Train Routes
(Photograph: X)

Future of Long Train Routes

Rail infrastructure improvement and international cooperation continue to extend and modernise routes. High-speed rail integration can shorten journey times while maintaining route length.​

The Journey
(Photograph: freepik)

The Journey

Whether crossing Siberia or journeying from Europe to Asia, the world’s longest train routes offer travellers a chance to see diverse cultures and landscapes from the unique perspective of the rails.

