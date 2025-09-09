/Which countries produce the most engineers? Is India at the top?

India leads globally in producing engineering graduates, followed by China, the US, Russia, and Iran. Explore how different countries are shaping the future of global engineering with top universities.
India tops global charts with more than millions engineering graduates produced every year, according to AICTE and other reports. The country has thousands of engineering colleges.
Producing the most engineers, with over one million engineering graduates every year from top colleges like IITs.
China stand at second number after India. It estimates ranging from 600,000 to nearly one million engineering graduates each year. Tsinghua University, Zhejiang University, and Shanghai Jiao Tong University are among the top engineering colleges in the world.
The United States produces around 238,000 engineering graduates each year, according to World Economic Forum analysis. Top US engineering universities include Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Stanford, and UC Berkeley.
Russia trains over 450,000 engineers each year, including subjects like manufacturing, construction and IT. Moscow State Technical University and Bauman Moscow State Technical University are top Russian colleges for engineering.
Iran ranks high with over 230,000 engineering graduates every year, based on global statistics from the World Economic Forum. Amirkabir University of Technology and Sharif University in Tehran are known globally for their engineering teaching.
Indonesia, Vietnam, Japan and South Korea also train large numbers of engineers, with each country producing tens of thousands of new graduates each year. Japan’s University of Tokyo and South Korea’s KAIST are world class in STEM.
India’s top institutions for engineering, based on recent NIRF rankings, are IIT Madras, IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay, IIT Kanpur, and IIT Kharagpur. These colleges offer best campus placements, high-quality teaching, and strong research making them the first choice for students and recruiters every year.