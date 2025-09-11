/Which countries produce most startups? Is India climbing to the top?

Access to capital, regulatory support, and talent availability remain the deciding factors for startup growth across nations.
The US leads in startup creation, particularly in technology. Silicon Valley continues to dominate globally, supported by venture capital, research universities, and a risk-taking culture. Over 60,000 new startups are registered annually.
India ranks third in the world for startup creation, with over 100 unicorns as of 2025. Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, and Mumbai are the main hubs, particularly for fintech, edtech, and e-commerce startups.
China has thousands of startups annually, focusing on e-commerce, AI, and green technology. The government’s “Made in China 2025” strategy provides funding and support for innovation.
The UK, Germany, and France are Europe’s biggest startup hubs. London is strong in fintech, Berlin in creative industries, and Paris in AI and biotech.
Israel has one of the highest numbers of startups per capita, with strengths in cybersecurity, defence technology, and agriculture innovation. Venture capital plays a major role in its ecosystem.
Brazil, Nigeria, and Indonesia are fast-growing startup ecosystems, driven by mobile internet adoption and young populations.
