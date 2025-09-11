LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Which countries produce most startups? Is India climbing to the top?

Which countries produce most startups? Is India climbing to the top?

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Sep 11, 2025, 15:04 IST | Updated: Sep 11, 2025, 15:04 IST

Access to capital, regulatory support, and talent availability remain the deciding factors for startup growth across nations.

United States at the Forefront
1 / 7
(Photograph: Fly Planet)

United States at the Forefront

The US leads in startup creation, particularly in technology. Silicon Valley continues to dominate globally, supported by venture capital, research universities, and a risk-taking culture. Over 60,000 new startups are registered annually.

India’s Rapid Growth
2 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

India’s Rapid Growth

India ranks third in the world for startup creation, with over 100 unicorns as of 2025. Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, and Mumbai are the main hubs, particularly for fintech, edtech, and e-commerce startups.

China’s Tech-Driven Ecosystem
3 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

China’s Tech-Driven Ecosystem

China has thousands of startups annually, focusing on e-commerce, AI, and green technology. The government’s “Made in China 2025” strategy provides funding and support for innovation.

Europe’s Innovation Centres
4 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Europe’s Innovation Centres

The UK, Germany, and France are Europe’s biggest startup hubs. London is strong in fintech, Berlin in creative industries, and Paris in AI and biotech.

Israel’s “Startup Nation”
5 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Israel’s “Startup Nation”

Israel has one of the highest numbers of startups per capita, with strengths in cybersecurity, defence technology, and agriculture innovation. Venture capital plays a major role in its ecosystem.

Emerging Players
6 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Emerging Players

Brazil, Nigeria, and Indonesia are fast-growing startup ecosystems, driven by mobile internet adoption and young populations.

Global Trends
7 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Global Trends

Access to capital, regulatory support, and talent availability remain the deciding factors for startup growth across nations.

Trending Photo

Which countries produce most startups? Is India climbing to the top?
7

Which countries produce most startups? Is India climbing to the top?

The 2001 Nepal royal massacre: How a prince killed the king, queen and 7 royals
8

The 2001 Nepal royal massacre: How a prince killed the king, queen and 7 royals

Which countries send most students abroad? Is India no 1 or 2?
7

Which countries send most students abroad? Is India no 1 or 2?

Which countries have the highest number of PhDs? This is where India ranks
7

Which countries have the highest number of PhDs? This is where India ranks

Which countries are producing more AI Researchers? Where does India stand?
7

Which countries are producing more AI Researchers? Where does India stand?