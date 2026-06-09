/Which countries have won FIFA World Cup? Top teams ranked

Who rules international football? Discover the exclusive club of the only 8 nations to ever win FIFA World Cup titles, ranked from Brazil's historic dominance to Spain's modern masterpiece.
The most successful team at the FIFA World Cups is Brazil. The South American nation has triumphed five times at this event, in 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994 and 2002. While they have had some of the greatest names to grace this game, late striker Pele is the only footballer to win the coveted prize thrice (58, 62 and 70).
Italy and Germany are the only two nations to have won the FIFA World Cup four times each. While Italy were among the earliest winners, winning the 1934 and 1938 editions before doing it again in 1982 and lastly in 2006, Germany first won its world title in 1954 (as West Germany). They won two more titles under the name of West Germany (in 1974 and 1990) before claiming it last (as Germany) in 2014.
The only country to have won three World Cups is the defending champion Argentina, which achieved this feat in 1978, 1986 and 2022, with two of its greatest-ever players, Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi, lifting the coveted trophy once each. Argentina, however, were the runners-up in the 1930, 1990 and 2014 editions.
Two countries that have won two World Cups each are France and Uruguay. Uruguay won the inaugural edition in 1930; 20 years later, in 1950, they beat the host nation, Brazil, in the final to win their second WC. On the other hand, France also won it twice, winning their first title at home in 1998 (beating the favourites Brazil) and next 20 years later in 2018, thrashing Croatia in a lop-sided contest.
England and Spain are the only two countries to have won a FIFA World Cup only once. While England won the home edition in 1966, beating the West Germany 4-2, with Geoff Hurst scoring a hat-trick, becoming the first player to do so in a World Cup final, Spain won the 2010 edition in South Africa, beating the Netherlands in the final.