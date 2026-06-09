/Which countries have won FIFA World Cup? Top teams ranked

Italy and Germany are the only two nations to have won the FIFA World Cup four times each. While Italy were among the earliest winners, winning the 1934 and 1938 editions before doing it again in 1982 and lastly in 2006, Germany first won its world title in 1954 (as West Germany). They won two more titles under the name of West Germany (in 1974 and 1990) before claiming it last (as Germany) in 2014.