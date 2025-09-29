Top 7 countries with the highest life expectancy in 2025 by Gender

Ever wondered where people live the longest in the world? According to Worldometers, here is the list of the top 7 countries by gender with the highest life expectancy in 2025. showing which nations lead in healthy, long lives.
Hong Kong ranks first, with an average life expectancy of 85.77 years. Women live about 88.39 years, and men live 83.10 years. The city has a strong anti-smoking policy, excellent healthcare services, and a mild climate, all of which help people to live longer.
Japan’s average life expectancy is 85 years, with women living up to 88.03 years and men 81.99 years. The Japanese have a unique diet rich in vegetables, fish, and fermented foods like miso and natto, which benefits gut health. Healthcare in Japan is universal and effective, with a strong focus on prevention. Many elderly people remain active through walking and regular exercise, contributing to their long life span.
South Korea sees an average life expectancy of 84.53 years. Women live for about 87.40 years while men reach roughly 81.44 years. The country’s rapid economic development has improved living standards and healthcare access. The diet includes plenty of kimchi, a fermented vegetable dish high in vitamins and probiotics. Community spaces for exercise are common, and many people stay physically active.
This beautiful island chain has an average life expectancy of 84.31 years, with women at 87.40 years and men at 82.03 years. The fresh seafood and tropical fruits common in their diet provide essential nutrients. French Polynesian people enjoy an easy-going lifestyle with strong family and community ties, supporting mental wellbeing and reducing stress, which helps people live longer.
Switzerland has an average life expectancy of 84.23 years - women live to around 86.06 years, and men 82.34 years. Its healthcare system is highly advanced, accessible, and prevention-focused. The country’s clean air, safe drinking water, beautiful natural surroundings, and culture of outdoor activities encourage residents to remain healthy and active.
The average life expectancy in Australia is 84.21 years; women live for about 85.97 years, and men for 82.43 years. Australians benefit from strong public health policies, including successful anti-smoking campaigns and widespread vaccination programs. The outdoor lifestyle, warm climate, and healthy diet all support long, active lives.
Italy’s average life expectancy is 84.03 years, with women living 86.01 years and men 81.94 years. The well-known Mediterranean diet, rich in fruits, vegetables, olive oil, and fish, helps reduce heart disease and other illnesses. Social and family support is strong, and healthcare is accessible for all. This combination contributes to Italy’s high longevity.