/Which countries drink the most tea? Top 7 rankings by total volume revealed: Check the list

International Tea Day 2026: In terms of total volume, China leads global tea consumption at 14.5 million tonnes, followed by India at 6 million tonnes. Turkey ranks third but leads in per capita consumption, according to data published by World Population Review in 2022.
China stands as the undisputed global giant in tea consumption, driven by its massive population and deeply rooted tea culture. As the historical birthplace of tea, the country consumes a vast array of varieties, with green tea being the preferred choice. China's enormous domestic demand absorbs the vast majority of its own massive agricultural output, making tea an essential part of daily social, cultural, and dietary habits across every province.
India ranks second globally, consuming a massive 6 million tonnes of tea annually. While India is one of the largest producers, its massive domestic market devours roughly 80 per cent of its own harvest. Rich, milky Chai brewed with black tea and spices is a cultural staple across both rural and urban households, functioning as a vital economic and social driver that transcends regional boundaries.
Turkey is a major global force in tea consumption, heavily driven by its unique social traditions. While ranking third in total volume at 1.3 million tonnes, Turkey frequently ranks first globally in per capita consumption. Brewed in distinctive double-pot kettles and served in small, tulip-shaped glasses, black tea (Çay) is an essential symbol of hospitality, consumed throughout the day across the nation.
Argentina occupies a unique position on this list with 1.2 million tonnes of consumption, primarily driven by its immense love for Yerba Mate. While technically a herbal infusion rather than traditional Camellia sinensis, mate functions culturally exactly like tea. Drunk socially from a shared gourd through a metal straw (bombilla), it represents an indispensable daily ritual and a foundational pillar of Argentine social life.
Sri Lanka, famous globally for producing premium Ceylon black tea, consumes 1.1 million tonnes annually. While the island nation relies heavily on tea exports for foreign exchange, its domestic population maintains a strong, vibrant tea-drinking tradition. Strong black tea, often enjoyed sweet or with a splash of milk, accompanies daily meals and serves as the universal beverage for hospitality across the country.
Vietnam reaches the 1 million tonne mark, supported by an ancient, deeply respected apiculture and tea heritage. Green tea, lotus-infused varieties, and fresh bud brews (Chè Tươi) form the backbone of local consumption. Drunk heavily in street-side stalls, business meetings, and traditional ceremonies, tea is closely tied to daily life, relaxation, and wellness practices throughout Vietnamese society.
Indonesia rounds out the top seven, consuming 596,000 tonnes of tea annually. The nation features a highly robust domestic market with a strong preference for fragrant jasmine and black teas. Ready-to-drink sweet iced teas (Teh Botol) are massively popular among younger demographics, seamlessly blending centuries-old traditional brewing habits with a booming, modern commercial beverage industry.