/Which countries are producing more AI Researchers? Where does India stand?

AI research is split between academia (universities producing theoretical breakthroughs) and industry (companies applying AI to real-world products). Both streams contribute significantly.
The US leads in AI research, with top universities (MIT, Stanford) and firms (OpenAI, Google DeepMind US, Microsoft) driving innovation. It publishes the highest number of influential AI papers.
China produces the largest number of AI-related graduates. The government has invested billions into AI research, with institutions in Beijing and Shanghai leading global projects.
Germany, France, and the UK are Europe’s AI leaders. The EU supports AI development through Horizon Europe, funding robotics, automation, and ethical AI studies.
India is producing a growing number of AI engineers and researchers, mainly through IT firms and startups. Bangalore has emerged as a hub for AI development.
Canada is home to leading AI institutes in Toronto and Montreal, while South Korea and Japan focus on robotics and automation AI.
AI research is highly international, with joint projects and shared datasets. Conferences such as NeurIPS and ICML showcase global cooperation.