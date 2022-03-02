Which assets of Russian President Vladimir Putin can be seized due to Ukraine invasion?

Following "a classified briefing" on the Ukraine crisis, US Senator Chris Murphy has said that the West can seize the assets belonging to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Putin's assets remain an enigma

Very little is known about the size of Putin's wealth and where it could be. On paper, has no overseas assets at all. Anything he owns overseas is held, officially, by his associates or relatives, according to a 2016 report by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists.

The absence of a genuine paper trail testifying to Putin’s ownership of assets is very likely to render this new sanction toothless.

In 2017, Bill Browder, the CEO of Hermitage Capital Management, who had once been denied entry to Russia in 2005, told the Senate Judiciary Committee: “I estimate that [Putin] has accumulated $200 billion of ill-gotten gains from these types of operations over his 17 years in power.”

Anders Aslund, author of the 2019 book Russia's Crony Capitalism, claimed that the Russian leader had about $125 billion hidden in offshore havens, according to The New York Times.

(Photograph:Reuters)