LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Which are the big 4 fashion capitals of the world?

Which are the big 4 fashion capitals of the world?

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Oct 23, 2025, 03:47 IST | Updated: Oct 23, 2025, 03:47 IST

Do you know who the Big 4 fashion capitals are? These cities are at the heart of the global fashion world, setting trends and hosting the biggest fashion weeks. Explore who these big four fashion capitals are.

1. New York - The Home of Diversity
1 / 4
(Photograph: Unsplash)

1. New York - The Home of Diversity

New York is known for combining many cultures in its clothing style. It is the place where fresh ideas emerge, making it important for new designers to shine. New York Fashion Week gets lots of attention worldwide.

2. London - Tradition Meets New Ideas
2 / 4
(Photograph: Unsplash)

2. London - Tradition Meets New Ideas

London has a strong mix of old and new styles. It is famous for creative designs and classic clothing. London Fashion Week highlights bold and imaginative trends, inspired by its rich culture.

3. Milan - Luxury and Quality
3 / 4
(Photograph: Unsplash)

3. Milan - Luxury and Quality

Milan focuses on high-quality clothes and fine fabrics. It is home to luxury brands like Gucci and Prada. Milan Fashion Week shows elegant and well-made fashion loved all over the world.

4. Paris - The Centre of Couture
4 / 4
(Photograph: Unsplash)

4. Paris - The Centre of Couture

For centuries, Paris has been the place for luxurious, handmade clothing called haute couture. Paris Fashion Week features top designers such as Chanel. The city blends art with fashion like no other.

Trending Photo

Top 6 countries with the highest smartphone usage know where India stands
6

Top 6 countries with the highest smartphone usage know where India stands

5 fighter jets so silent, even radars can’t detect them
5

5 fighter jets so silent, even radars can’t detect them

6 countries with the largest defence budgets
6

6 countries with the largest defence budgets

5 countries that welcome over 30 million tourists every year
5

5 countries that welcome over 30 million tourists every year

Where will you find the cleanest air in the world? Is India on the list?
10

Where will you find the cleanest air in the world? Is India on the list?