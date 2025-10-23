/Which are the big 4 fashion capitals of the world?

Do you know who the Big 4 fashion capitals are? These cities are at the heart of the global fashion world, setting trends and hosting the biggest fashion weeks. Explore who these big four fashion capitals are.
New York is known for combining many cultures in its clothing style. It is the place where fresh ideas emerge, making it important for new designers to shine. New York Fashion Week gets lots of attention worldwide.
London has a strong mix of old and new styles. It is famous for creative designs and classic clothing. London Fashion Week highlights bold and imaginative trends, inspired by its rich culture.
Milan focuses on high-quality clothes and fine fabrics. It is home to luxury brands like Gucci and Prada. Milan Fashion Week shows elegant and well-made fashion loved all over the world.
For centuries, Paris has been the place for luxurious, handmade clothing called haute couture. Paris Fashion Week features top designers such as Chanel. The city blends art with fashion like no other.