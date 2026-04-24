/Which 9 warships are accompanying USS Abraham Lincoln, Gerald R. Ford and H.W. George Bush in Middle East?

A third US aircraft carrier, the USS George H.W. Bush, has arrived in waters near Iran along with its escorting warships, significantly expanding American military presence in the region.
A third US aircraft carrier, the USS George H.W. Bush, has entered waters near Iran along with its escorting warships, further expanding the American military presence in the region. The deployment significantly increases US naval firepower under the US Central Command (CENTCOM), which oversees American operations across the Middle East. The deployment comes just days after an indefinite extension of a ceasefire with Tehran. CENTCOM confirmed in a social media post that the Nimitz-class USS George H.W. Bush had transited into its area of responsibility, joining other deployed carrier strike groups and reinforcing the scale of US naval operations in the region.
On Friday, US Central Command said on X that the arrival of the USS George H.W. Bush strike group marks the most concentrated US carrier presence in the Middle East in 23 years. The Ford is operating in the Red Sea, while the Lincoln is positioned in the Arabian Sea, collectively forming a concentrated naval presence that US officials say has not been seen since the 2003 Iraq war. CENTCOM stated that the force includes more than 200 aircraft and approximately 15,000 sailors and Marines across the three carrier groups. In addition, the deployment includes a total of nine destroyers operating alongside the carriers.
USS Spruance is an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer of the United States Navy, commissioned in 2011. Homeported in San Diego, she is designed for multi-mission operations including air defence, anti-submarine warfare and surface strike. Equipped with the Aegis combat system and Tomahawk missiles, she routinely operates as part of carrier strike groups. The ship is named after Admiral Raymond A. Spruance, a key US naval commander in the Pacific during the Second World War.
USS Michael Murphy is a US Navy Arleigh Burke-class destroyer commissioned in 2012 and based in Pearl Harbor. Named after Medal of Honor recipient Lt. Michael P. Murphy, she carries advanced Aegis systems and long-range strike capability. The vessel performs air defence, maritime security and carrier escort duties across the Indo-Pacific and Middle East.
USS Donald Cook is an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer commissioned in 1998 and homeported in Mayport, Florida. Equipped with Aegis combat systems and vertical launch missiles, she supports missile defence, anti-submarine warfare and strike operations. The ship is named after Marine Corps Medal of Honor recipient Donald Cook. She frequently operates in the Mediterranean, Black Sea and Middle East as part of forward US naval deployments
USS Mahan is a US Navy Arleigh Burke-class destroyer commissioned in 1998 and based in Norfolk, Virginia. The ship is equipped with the Aegis combat system and a wide array of weapons, including Standard Missile (SM-2MR), Vertical Launch Anti-Submarine Rocket (VLA) missiles, Tomahawk cruise missiles, six MK-46 torpedoes deployed from two triple-tube mounts, a Close-In Weapon System (CIWS), a 5-inch MK 45 naval gun, and the Evolved Sea Sparrow Missile (ESSM). She regularly operates in high-threat maritime regions.
USS Winston S. Churchill is an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer commissioned in 2001 and based in Mayport, Florida. Uniquely named after a foreign leader, she honours the wartime British Prime Minister. The ship is equipped with advanced missile defence systems and operates as part of carrier strike group escorts. She conducts maritime security, air defence and joint NATO operations across global theatres.
USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. is a modern Arleigh Burke-class Flight IIA destroyer commissioned in 2022 and based in Pearl Harbor. Named after the first African American Marine Corps aviator and general, she features upgraded radar and missile systems. The ship conducts ballistic missile defence, air warfare and fleet escort missions. She is among the newest destroyers deployed in US Indo-Pacific and Middle East operations.
USS Mason is an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer commissioned in 2003 and homeported in Mayport, Florida. Known for advanced missile defence capabilities, she gained operational recognition for intercepting aerial threats in high-tension zones. The ship supports carrier strike groups with air defence, anti-submarine warfare and surface strike operations. She is frequently deployed in the Mediterranean and Red Sea regions.
USS Ross is an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer commissioned in 1997 and based in Norfolk, Virginia. Equipped with Aegis combat systems, she performs missile defence, maritime security and naval strike roles. The ship has been regularly deployed to the Black Sea and Mediterranean as part of NATO operations and US forward presence missions. She supports carrier strike group operations worldwide.
USS Bainbridge is an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer commissioned in 2005 and homeported in Norfolk, Virginia. Named after Commodore William Bainbridge, she provides multi-mission capabilities including air defence, surface warfare and escort duties. The ship has been widely deployed in counter-piracy and carrier strike operations, particularly in the Middle East and Indian Ocean regions.