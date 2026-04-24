/Which 9 warships are accompanying USS Abraham Lincoln, Gerald R. Ford and H.W. George Bush in Middle East?

On Friday, US Central Command said on X that the arrival of the USS George H.W. Bush strike group marks the most concentrated US carrier presence in the Middle East in 23 years. The Ford is operating in the Red Sea, while the Lincoln is positioned in the Arabian Sea, collectively forming a concentrated naval presence that US officials say has not been seen since the 2003 Iraq war. CENTCOM stated that the force includes more than 200 aircraft and approximately 15,000 sailors and Marines across the three carrier groups. In addition, the deployment includes a total of nine destroyers operating alongside the carriers.