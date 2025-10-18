/Where you’ll find the world’s fastest internet: Here are the top 10

Singapore, the UAE, and Hong Kong lead the world with the fastest internet speeds. Using the Speedtest Global Index (May 2025) by Ookla, here are the top 10 nations offering the quickest fixed internet speeds globally.
Singapore remains number one with an average fixed broadband speed of 345.33 Mbps. Universal fibre coverage and early 5G adoption keep Singapore at the top. Almost every household has access to ultra-fast fibre lines, backed by strong government digital policies.
The UAE ranks second, reaching 313.55 Mbps. Nationwide investments in 5G and smart city projects in Dubai and Abu Dhabi drive impressive connectivity. Strong competition between telecom providers sustains high speeds and widespread coverage.
Hong Kong continues as Asia’s communication hub with speeds averaging 312.48 Mbps. High bandwidth and reliable connectivity power its finance and e-commerce industries. Compact geography helps extend fibre access almost everywhere.
Iceland’s advanced fibre network and focus on renewable energy power stable speeds of 295.55 Mbps. Even remote areas have strong connections, showing how national efforts on inclusivity and technology combine to deliver results.
France’s investment through Plan France Très Haut Débit ensures speeds of 290.75 Mbps. Continued fibre expansion is bringing fast broadband to rural homes, while urban networks are now among the best in Europe.
The United States delivers 279.93 Mbps average fixed speed. Fibre upgrades in major cities and expanding satellite connectivity help bridge regional gaps. A growing number of households now enjoy gigabit-level broadband.
Chile leads Latin America with 279.53 Mbps. Rapid growth in fibre-to-home connections and new international cable systems makes it a digital gateway for the region.
Denmark, with 254.75 Mbps, benefits from strong public investment and competition among internet providers. Over 98 percent of its population has broadband access, keeping it among Europe’s best-connected nations.
India enters the top ranks with 230.39 Mbps average broadband speed in 2025, driven by massive fibre rollout and cheaper data plans. Cities like Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bengaluru now record some of Asia’s fastest speeds. Affordable broadband and expanding rural connections have positioned India as one of the fastest-rising global digital economies.
Switzerland averages 245.39 Mbps, powered by modernised infrastructure and consistent upgrades. Fibre networks now reach smaller towns, ensuring smooth streaming and online services throughout the country.