Where to see Perseid Meteor Shower 2025: 7 stunning stargazing spots

The Perseid meteor shower is one of the most spectacular celestial shows of 2025, and it will peak in mid-August. The best time to view the Perseids is the midnight until pre-dawn hours. According to NASA, an average of 100 meteors per hour is expected to be seen during the peak time.

To view this marvel, you just need to locate a dark, clear sky away from the city's pollution. You don't even need binoculars or a telescope to enjoy the magical experience.