Where to see Perseid Meteor Shower 2025: 7 stunning stargazing spots

The best time to view the Perseids is the midnight until pre-dawn hours. Here are seven stunning stargazing locations to see the meteor shower during mid-August.
The Perseid meteor shower is one of the most spectacular celestial shows of 2025, and it will peak in mid-August. The best time to view the Perseids is the midnight until pre-dawn hours. According to NASA, an average of 100 meteors per hour is expected to be seen during the peak time.
To view this marvel, you just need to locate a dark, clear sky away from the city's pollution. You don't even need binoculars or a telescope to enjoy the magical experience.
Mauna Kea offers one of the most incredible views of clear skies with minimal pollution. Recognised as a premier location for stargazing, the place attracts scientists and stargazers alike. Mauna Kea provides a unique experience of viewing the Perseids and can be a good option to see the meteor shower.
In the heart of the Atlantic, La Palma offers a perfect stargazing place for viewing the Perseid meteor shower. Its mountainous terrain, dry climate and strict laws on light pollution make it stand out as one of Europe’s premier dark-sky destinations.
Recognised as an International Dark Sky Park, the monument's remote location and high elevation provide an ideal spot to gaze at the Perseids. The monument's natural stone arches give an enhanced frame to your meteor viewing experience.
Vis Island is a must-visit for a picturesque view of the Perseids. With minimal artificial lighting and panoramic sea views, it provides a peaceful and unforgettable experience of meteor watching. One of the hidden gems of the Adriatic, Vis gives you an immersive view.
One of the driest places on Earth, the Atacama Desert, is one of the best and majestic experiences of stargazing. The cleanest and clearest skies, with almost zero light pollution, make for a heavenly spot to watch the Perseid meteor shower.
The high altitude and dry climate of Ladakh provide the unparalleled starry skies views to watch the meteor showers. Hanle, Nubra Valley and Pangong Lake are among the ideal places to witness the crystal-clear skies and bright constellations.
Jasper National Park's Dark Sky Preserve is the world's second-largest stargazing location. Jasper's clear and dark skies offer a breathtaking view. It's an ideal location for spotting stars in full glory. Here you can see the Perseids reflecting over the glacial lakes.