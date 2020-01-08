Where not to be in case of World War 3: The riskiest countries in the world

The following countries are the riskiest destinations for 2020 with a “very high” travel risk by the International SOS.

A third world war is a concern of many people, especially as upheaval rages in the Middle East. Iran has warned of "severe revenge" after the assassination of Major General Qassem Soleimani and carried out missile strikes against US positions in Iraq. Which are the most dangerous countries in the world right now for which WW3 is a real threat?

Venezuela

This South American country is labelled a “high” travel security risk.

International SOS deems this as: “Protests are frequently violent and may target or disrupt foreigners; they may be exacerbated by governance issues, including security or law and order capacity.

“Violent crime and terrorism pose significant direct or incidental risks to travellers and international assignees. Communal, sectarian or racial violence is common and foreigners may be directly targeted. Certain parts of the country are inaccessible or off-limits to the traveller.”

The UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) advise against all travel to within 80 km (50 miles) of the Colombian border; within 40 km (25 miles) of the Brazilian border and to Zulia State as a result of prolonged power cuts and an increase in civil disorder.

“Drug traffickers and illegal armed groups are active along the border area with Colombia and Brazil and there is a risk of kidnapping,” warned the FCO.

The FCO advise against all but essential travel to the remaining areas of Venezuela, due to ongoing crime and instability.

(Photograph:AFP)