/47 hours and 12 minutes nonstop: How futuristic technology helped a B-52 bomber make history in 1994

In August 1994, two US Air Force B-52 bombers completed a historic 47-hour, 20,000-mile nonstop flight around the world. Supported by five mid-air refuellings, the aircraft successfully dropped 13 tons of explosives on a Kuwaiti target range with pinpoint precision.
In August 1994, two B-52 bombers embarked on Exercise Global Power 94-7 from Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana. They flew continuously for over 47 hours, covering an astonishing 20,000 miles around the world.
The aircraft became the first in history to circumnavigate the globe and conduct a live bombing run simultaneously. Around 17 hours into the flight, both bombers successfully struck a designated target range in Kuwait.
Each massive aircraft dropped 27 conventional bombs, unleashing over 13 tons of high explosives within 50 feet of the target. Remarkably, the payload was delivered just three seconds off the originally planned mission time.
A flight of this unprecedented duration was only possible through complex mid-air refuelling logistics. The heavy bombers connected with KC-10 and KC-135 tanker jets five separate times while flying across multiple oceans.
The bomber crews had to navigate seamlessly across three massive oceans and numerous international borders. They even had to reroute spontaneously over the Mediterranean when Spanish air traffic controllers temporarily lost their flight plan.
To survive the gruelling 47-hour mission, the dedicated military crews carefully rotated shifts inside the cramped cockpit. Airmen had to sleep in their heavy ejection seats or string up temporary hammocks during the long transit.
Upon safely landing, the crew of the Lucky Lady IV officially secured their place in military aviation history. The record-breaking flight definitively proved the United States could strike any target on Earth within a single day.