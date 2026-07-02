LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Can the F-22 Raptor carry nuclear weapons?

Can the F-22 Raptor carry nuclear weapons?

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Jul 02, 2026, 14:00 IST | Updated: Jul 02, 2026, 14:00 IST

The F-22 Raptor is an air superiority fighter that cannot carry nuclear weapons. It lacks certification, carrying only conventional payloads like two 1,000-pound JDAMs internally.

Zero nuclear delivery system
1 / 5
(Photograph: AI generated)

Zero nuclear delivery system

The stealth aircraft is strictly an air superiority fighter and was never designed to be a nuclear warhead delivery system. It focuses on establishing dominance in contested airspace using conventional air-to-air missiles.

Zero tactical nuclear certification
2 / 5
(Photograph: AI generated)

Zero tactical nuclear certification

The fighter is currently not certified to carry a nuclear bomb, a capability reserved for other specific jets. To carry weapons like the B-61 tactical nuclear bomb, an aircraft requires extensive modifications and official certification.

Two 1,000-pound bomb limit
3 / 5
(Photograph: AI generated)

Two 1,000-pound bomb limit

In its air-to-ground configuration, the aircraft carries two 1,000-pound GBU-32 Joint Direct Attack Munitions internally. Alongside these bombs, it also carries two AIM-120s and two AIM-9 missiles to defend itself.

F-35 handles B-61 bombs
4 / 5
(Photograph: AI generated)

F-35 handles B-61 bombs

While the Raptor cannot deliver nuclear weapons, the United States relies on the newer F-35 Lightning II for this role. The F-35 is officially certified to carry and deploy the variable-yield B-61 tactical nuclear bomb.

100 per cent conventional
5 / 5
(Photograph: AI generated)

100 per cent conventional

The jet maintains a 100 per cent conventional payload to ensure maximum lethality against advanced air threats. Its sophisticated integrated avionics and stealth are optimised purely for conventional warfare and tactical strikes.

Trending Photo

Alpha, Toxic, Ramayana: Most anticipated Indian films slated for release in second half of 2026
10

Alpha, Toxic, Ramayana: Most anticipated Indian films slated for release in second half of 2026

How the F-22's radar can jam enemy electronics
5

How the F-22's radar can jam enemy electronics

From blue waters to desert sands: All about India-Japan military ties and defence agreements
9

From blue waters to desert sands: All about India-Japan military ties and defence agreements

Top 5 fighter jets that broke speed records
5

Top 5 fighter jets that broke speed records

Top 8 countries you should definitely visit in 2026
8

Top 8 countries you should definitely visit in 2026