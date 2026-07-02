/Can the F-22 Raptor carry nuclear weapons?

The F-22 Raptor is an air superiority fighter that cannot carry nuclear weapons. It lacks certification, carrying only conventional payloads like two 1,000-pound JDAMs internally.
The stealth aircraft is strictly an air superiority fighter and was never designed to be a nuclear warhead delivery system. It focuses on establishing dominance in contested airspace using conventional air-to-air missiles.
The fighter is currently not certified to carry a nuclear bomb, a capability reserved for other specific jets. To carry weapons like the B-61 tactical nuclear bomb, an aircraft requires extensive modifications and official certification.
In its air-to-ground configuration, the aircraft carries two 1,000-pound GBU-32 Joint Direct Attack Munitions internally. Alongside these bombs, it also carries two AIM-120s and two AIM-9 missiles to defend itself.
While the Raptor cannot deliver nuclear weapons, the United States relies on the newer F-35 Lightning II for this role. The F-35 is officially certified to carry and deploy the variable-yield B-61 tactical nuclear bomb.
The jet maintains a 100 per cent conventional payload to ensure maximum lethality against advanced air threats. Its sophisticated integrated avionics and stealth are optimised purely for conventional warfare and tactical strikes.