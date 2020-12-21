Where Jesus walked: Archaeologists recreate flooring of ancient Jewish temple

Some Israeli archaeologists have recreated of what they claimed is the sacred flooring of an ancient Jewish temple in Jerusalem.
Let's take a look.
Some Israeli archaeologists and masons, who have recreated these tiles, claim that when Jesus walked at the Jewish temple, his feet touched hewn-stone, earth-tone tiles that were geometric in design.
(Photograph:Reuters)
The recreation is done so that people can experience this holy flooring.
"We even made the scratches and all kind of marks that created the same appearance as it used to look like at the time," archaeologist Assaf Avraham told Reuters.
The replica is about a square of one mitre area and its length is ankle-high.
As per the New Testament, Jesus visited the temple when he was a child for pilgrimage and study. He also went there as an old preacher and even east out its money-changers in anger.
The surviving tiles of the temple gave the archaeologists the idea of the sort of materials that were used to build it.
Avi Tavisal, manager of the team of artisans, said that it was "very tough work" to recreate the tiles and took seven months.