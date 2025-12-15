/Where is Rob Reiner's son, Nick Reiner, being held since arrest? All about Los Angeles County jail

Nick Reiner, 32, arrested and held on $4 million bail at Los Angeles County jail following deaths of parents Rob and Michele Reiner. Investigation ongoing.
Nick Reiner, 32, was arrested on Sunday evening, 14 December 2025, following the deaths of his parents at their Los Angeles home. According to Los Angeles Sheriff's Department records, he was booked early Monday morning and is being held on $4 million bail. His detention at a Los Angeles County jail facility marks the beginning of legal proceedings in an active investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department's Robbery-Homicide Division.
Nick was taken into custody at 9:15 p.m. on Sunday evening, following questioning by Los Angeles Police Department detectives. He was then booked into the Los Angeles County jail system early Monday morning at 5:04 a.m., according to official booking records. The booking process includes initial processing, bail determination and assignment to an appropriate detention facility within the sprawling county jail system.
Nick Reiner is being held on $4 million bail as determined by bail commissioners within the Los Angeles County court system. This substantial bail amount reflects the serious nature of the investigation and charges being considered. Bail conditions and any restrictions on his detention are typically determined during his first court appearance before a judicial officer within the Los Angeles County court system.
The Los Angeles County jail system, operated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, is the largest jail facility in the United States. It houses thousands of inmates awaiting trial, serving county sentences, or held on state and federal charges. The system operates multiple facilities across Los Angeles County, each serving specific purposes within the overall detention infrastructure.
Los Angeles County operates four primary detention facilities. Men's Central Jail is located at 441 Bauchet Street in downtown Los Angeles. Twin Towers Correctional Facility provides additional capacity. Century Regional Detention Facility in Lynwood houses female inmates. Pitchess Detention Center in Castaic, approximately 40 miles north of downtown, serves as the county's largest jail complex with capacity for multiple security levels.
Men's Central Jail, located at 441 Bauchet Street, has inmate bed capacity of approximately 5,640 inmates. It houses inmates of all security levels, from general population to high security detainees. The facility includes medical housing areas for inmates requiring daily medical care, and accommodations for inmates requiring assistance from wheelchairs or crutches. Medical services are available on-site to address healthcare needs during detention.
Pitchess Detention Center, located in Castaic approximately 40 miles north of downtown Los Angeles, spans over 2,600 acres. The complex consists of four separate male facilities including North County Correctional Facility and South Facility. The facility houses inmates awaiting trial and those serving county sentences. Its remote location and extensive infrastructure allow for varied security classifications and inmate management.
When inmates arrive at the Los Angeles County jail system, they proceed through the Inmate Reception Centre (IRC) located at 450 Bauchet Street. This facility processes new arrivals, conducting intake assessments, medical evaluations and bail determinations. The IRC operates 24 hours daily, seven days weekly. All bookings, bail postings and release processing occur through this central processing hub.
The Los Angeles County jail system assigns inmates to facilities based on security classifications. These range from minimum security general population to high security detention areas. Assessments consider factors including alleged offence severity, criminal history, behaviour risk and medical needs. Classification determines which of the county's multiple facilities an inmate is assigned to during their detention period.
Twin Towers Correctional Facility serves as a secondary major detention centre within the Los Angeles County system. This modern facility houses inmates of varying security levels and includes specialised housing units for medical and mental health care. Twin Towers handles substantial inmate populations and provides comprehensive services to those held in custody pending trial or court proceedings.
Inmates detained in Los Angeles County facilities have access to medical services, including emergency care and ongoing treatment for chronic conditions. Facilities provide meals, basic hygiene items and limited recreational activities. County jails must comply with state and federal standards regarding detention conditions, healthcare provision and inmate rights during incarceration.
Bail can be posted through the Inmate Reception Centre Cashier, available 24 hours daily at 450 Bauchet Street, or through authorised bail bond services operating throughout Los Angeles. Cash bail, bail bonds or property bonds are accepted methods of bail posting. Once bail is posted and processed, inmates are released from custody pending their court date.
Following booking, detainees typically appear before a judicial officer within 72 hours for their initial appearance. At this hearing, charges are reviewed, bail is confirmed or adjusted, and legal representation options are discussed. The court may increase or decrease bail based on factors including criminal history, flight risk and community ties presented during the hearing.
The Los Angeles Police Department's Robbery-Homicide Division is actively investigating the deaths of Rob and Michele Reiner. While Nick Reiner is in custody being held on $4 million bail, the investigation remains ongoing. The LAPD has not formally disclosed specific charges, and the case continues to develop as detectives conduct their investigation.
Nick Reiner's detention in Los Angeles County jail continues as the legal process proceeds through the court system. His next court appearance will determine further conditions of bail, potential modifications to detention status, and progression of charges. The legal proceedings will be handled through the Los Angeles County court system, with cases of this nature typically assigned to experienced judicial officers.