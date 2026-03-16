/Where is Mojtaba Khamenei? Iran says Supreme Leader ‘is fine’ as war with US and Israel escalates

Toward the end of his statement, Mojtaba Khamenei spoke about personal and national losses during the conflict, expressing sympathy for the families of those killed. He referenced several tragedies, including what he called the “Minab school massacre,” and vowed that Iran would avenge the deaths of its citizens. Khamenei also mentioned losses within his own family, describing them as part of the broader suffering experienced across the country. He concluded by invoking faith and patience, promising that those responsible for the attacks would face consequences. The remarks underscored Tehran’s determination to continue its campaign despite the heavy human and political costs.