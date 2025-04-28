Where is India? Check out the top 10 largest economies of the world in 2025

The global economic landscape is constantly evolving, and GDP remains a vital metric for measuring a nation's economic power.
According to the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) latest World Economic Outlook, India, currently the world’s fifth-largest economy, is set to register impressive nominal GDP growth in 2025. Based on the IMF data, here's a look at the ten largest economies in the world for 2025.
The United States maintains its position as the world’s largest economy with a projected GDP of $30.507 trillion in 2025, continuing its dominance.
China, in second place, is expected to reach a GDP of $19.231 trillion in 2025. The gap between the US and China is narrowing.
Germany holds steady as the third-largest economy globally, with a GDP estimate of $4.744 trillion in 2025. It remains the economic powerhouse of Europe.
Japan ranks fourth currently, and is expected to hold the position with a projected GDP of $4.186 trillion in 2025.
India, now the fifth-largest economy, is expected to hit a GDP of $4.187 trillion in 2025. According to IMF projections for 2026, India will surpass Japan and Germany, becoming the third-largest economy globally.
The UK is set to remain the sixth-largest economy in the world, with a projected nominal GDP of $3.839 trillion in 2025. Despite global uncertainties, the UK economy holds strong.
France ranks seventh, according to the IMF's latest WEO report, with a projected GDP of $3.211 trillion in 2025.
Italy secures the 8th position among the world’s largest economies, with its nominal GDP projected to reach $2.422 trillion in 2025, according to the IMF's latest World Economic Outlook.
At 9th place is Canada, with the IMF forecasting a nominal GDP of $2.225 trillion for 2025, maintaining its strong presence among the leading global economies.
Rounding off the top 10 is Brazil, with its economy expected to post a nominal GDP of $2.125 trillion in 2025, as per IMF projections.