Where is India? Check out the top 10 largest economies of the world in 2025

STORY HIGHLIGHTS

According to the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) latest World Economic Outlook, India, currently the world’s fifth-largest economy, is set to register impressive nominal GDP growth in 2025.

Authored by: Subhadra Srivastava
The global economic landscape is constantly evolving, and GDP remains a vital metric for measuring a nation's economic power.

According to the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) latest World Economic Outlook, India, currently the world’s fifth-largest economy, is set to register impressive nominal GDP growth in 2025. Based on the IMF data, here's a look at the ten largest economies in the world for 2025.

The United States maintains its position as the world’s largest economy with a projected GDP of $30.507 trillion in 2025, continuing its dominance.

China, in second place, is expected to reach a GDP of $19.231 trillion in 2025. The gap between the US and China is narrowing.

Germany holds steady as the third-largest economy globally, with a GDP estimate of $4.744 trillion in 2025. It remains the economic powerhouse of Europe.

Japan ranks fourth currently, and is expected to hold the position with a projected GDP of $4.186 trillion in 2025.

India, now the fifth-largest economy, is expected to hit a GDP of $4.187 trillion in 2025. According to IMF projections for 2026, India will surpass Japan and Germany, becoming the third-largest economy globally.

The UK is set to remain the sixth-largest economy in the world, with a projected nominal GDP of $3.839 trillion in 2025. Despite global uncertainties, the UK economy holds strong.

France ranks seventh, according to the IMF's latest WEO report, with a projected GDP of $3.211 trillion in 2025.

Italy secures the 8th position among the world’s largest economies, with its nominal GDP projected to reach $2.422 trillion in 2025, according to the IMF's latest World Economic Outlook.

At 9th place is Canada, with the IMF forecasting a nominal GDP of $2.225 trillion for 2025, maintaining its strong presence among the leading global economies.

Rounding off the top 10 is Brazil, with its economy expected to post a nominal GDP of $2.125 trillion in 2025, as per IMF projections.

