Where are traffic lights completely missing? Explore peaceful countries and islands where roads flow smoothly with simple rules. Curious who makes the list? Read more below.
Bhutan’s capital Thimphu is the only capital city in the world with no traffic lights. In 1995, a pilot light system was tried, but locals preferred the personal touch of traffic police officers in gazebo-like booths, waving cars through intersections by hand. Bhutan values harmony, respect, and environmental sustainability, so roads are managed with roundabouts and careful driving instead of signals, reflecting the country’s Gross National Happiness philosophy.
Sark, in the Channel Islands, is a place without cars, just bicycles, horse-drawn vehicles, and pedestrians. No traffic lights are needed because there are so few vehicles. Islanders use courtesy and local rules to manage their roads, honouring a peaceful, slow-paced way of life
This Pacific island nation uses courteous driving and local signs instead of traffic lights. The relaxed pace, low numbers of vehicles, and strong community make formal signals unnecessary. Road safety comes from mutual respect and traditional customs.
Palau and Tuvalu, two small island nations, keep traffic simple by minimising the number of signals and roads. Here, alternative traffic management like signs and direct communication among road users is used, avoiding the need for automated lights
Vatican City’s roads, mostly surrounded by pedestrian areas and barriers, don’t need traffic lights. Most movement happens on foot, with only a few vehicles present. Signs and barriers guide drivers and keep things safe.
Liechtenstein, with a tiny population and low traffic, manages its roads with roundabouts and stop signs. According to reports, the country relies more on common sense and simple rules than on electronic traffic control. Drivers slow down for pedestrians, and police sometimes step in for busy events.