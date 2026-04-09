A tentative two-week ceasefire has paused escalating tensions involving Iran, the United States and Israel, but the situation remains fragile. The truce appears less a resolution than a temporary halt, with underlying military, political and strategic pressures unchanged. The key question is not only whether it will hold, but what it reveals about Iran’s posture. US President Donald Trump said US military assets would remain deployed in and around Iran until it complies with what he described as a “real agreement”, warning of a stronger response if terms are not met. Meanwhile, an Iranian delegation led by Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf is expected in Islamabad for ceasefire discussions with US officials on April 10. Here are the key takeaways on how much of Iran’s capabilities have been degraded and where it stands after weeks of war with the US and Israel.