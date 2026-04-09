/Where does Iran rank among the world’s top arms exporters? A look at its biggest weapons recipients

Despite its low ranking, Iran’s arms exports recorded a 395 per cent increase compared to the previous five-year period. This rise reflects a rapid expansion from a minimal baseline rather than a structural shift in global market share. However, the initiation of Operation Epic Fury on February 28, 2026 has transitioned Iran from a rising supplier to a nation fighting to preserve its industrial base. A primary objective of the US and Israeli strikes was the total degradation of Iran’s ballistic and cruise missile infrastructure. Hence, the war has essentially frozen Iran’s status as a top-25 supplier. The two-week ceasefire established on Wednesday offers a brief respite, but the structural damage to Iran’s military-industrial complex is extensive.