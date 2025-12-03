The Women, Peace and Security (WPS) Index 2025-26 by the Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace and Security, and the Peace Research Institute Oslo has revealed the best countries in the Women, Peace and Security Index 2025/26. Here's a list of the top 7 nations in the world.
With a score of 0.912, Belgium ranks seventh, combining broad access to education and work with robust protections against discrimination and domestic abuse. Women report relatively high feelings of safety in their communities, and the country’s stable democratic institutions underpin justice and security outcomes.
Luxembourg stands sixth, with women’s high income levels, strong financial inclusion and access to justice. Effective legal frameworks, low crime, and minimal proximity to armed conflict enhance security. Continued efforts to raise women’s political representation help maintain its strong overall index score.
Finland ranks fifth, reflecting high female representation in parliament and cabinet, excellent educational attainment, and effective policing of gender-based violence. Finnish women report strong community safety and benefit from generous social protections, including parental leave and healthcare, supporting both inclusion and security.
With the index score of 0.924, Norway and Sweden placed jointly at the third spot as women in these nations are well represented in politics and senior management, backed by extensive welfare benefits, equal pay legislation and strong unions. Low intimate-partner violence and widespread feelings of safety in communities further boost its score on the security dimension. Additionally, comprehensive anti-discrimination laws, survivor‑centred services, and a strong focus on gender equality in foreign and security policy contribute to very high levels of justice and personal security for women in Sweden.
Iceland ranks second, combining high female labour participation, near parity in parliament, and robust legal protections against discrimination and domestic violence. Longstanding gender-equality policies, strong social trust, and minimal exposure to armed conflict keep women among the most secure and empowered globally.
With the index score of 0.939, Denmark tops the Women, Peace and Security Index, reflecting world‑leading female inclusion in work and politics, strong welfare support, near-universal education and very low levels of gender-based violence. Women benefit from generous parental leave, affordable childcare, and high perceptions of safety in public spaces.