With the index score of 0.924, Norway and Sweden placed jointly at the third spot as women in these nations are well represented in politics and senior management, backed by extensive welfare benefits, equal pay legislation and strong unions. Low intimate-partner violence and widespread feelings of safety in communities further boost its score on the security dimension. Additionally, comprehensive anti-discrimination laws, survivor‑centred services, and a strong focus on gender equality in foreign and security policy contribute to very high levels of justice and personal security for women in Sweden.