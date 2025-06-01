/Where did Muziris go? Facts you didn't know about India’s forgotten ancient port city

(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons )

The ‘Black Gold’ That Drove the Economy

Muziris earned global fame for its spice trade, especially black pepper, referred to as "black gold." It was very popularly known as the the 'pepper kingdom'. Roman merchants highly valued the spice, which was sometimes even used in exchange for gold. While pepper was exported, goods such as wine, olive oil, and glassware flowed in. Apart from just pepper, other exports included pearls, ivory, silk, and spices. Pliny noted that Rome spent about 50 to 100 million sesterces annually on eastern imports, much of it destined for Muziris.