Where are Iran’s drones and missiles really going? From major powers to regional proxies, here’s the export list!

The United Nations has repeatedly imposed arms embargoes on Iran since 2006 in response to concerns over its nuclear and missile programmes. Initial restrictions on arms and related technologies were partially lifted under the 2015 nuclear deal (JCPOA). Although a resolution to continue the lifting of the sanctions on Iran was presented by China and Russia on 26 September 2025 it was not adopted. Therefore the arms embargo on Iran together with other sanctions were re-imposed from September 28, 2025. These measures once again prohibit the transfer of certain weapons and delivery systems to and from Iran under Security Council authority and aim to limit Tehran’s access to technologies that could contribute to nuclear or missile development.

