/When will Voyager 1 go silent and what are NASA’s plans for its final days?

Voyager 1 has been answering questions from the edge of interstellar space for 47 years, but its operational life is finite. Engineers at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory are now managing a carefully prioritised plan of power conservation, instrument shutdowns and occasional, high-risk fixes to keep the probe sending data for as long as possible. The question is not if it will go silent but when, and the agency expects to squeeze useful science out of the spacecraft into the early 2030s if systems hold.