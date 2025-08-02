/When two NATO submarines packed with nuclear weapons collided in the middle of nowhere!

Two nuclear-armed submarines from Britain and France collided deep in the Atlantic, an event so improbable it stunned naval experts worldwide. Both vessels were on top-secret patrols, armed with ballistic missiles capable of destroying entire cities, yet they struck each other silently beneath thousands of miles of open sea. In early 2009, the Royal Navy’s HMS Vanguard and the French Navy’s Le Triomphant, both nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines, collided deep in the North Atlantic. Each vessel displaces over 15,000 tonnes submerged and can remain underwater for months without detection. But, how could the most advanced, stealthy war machines on Earth become invisible even to each other? The incident remains one of the Cold War’s strangest aftershocks, a story of hidden patrol routes, nuclear deterrence and a collision that was never meant to happen.