/When the United States offered $100 million in gold to buy Greenland and Denmark said no!

Greenland has once again become a subject of international debate after US President Donald Trump reiterated that the United States 'needs' the Arctic island for national security, remarks that followed a recent US military operation in Venezuela. Danish and Greenlandic leaders have strongly rejected any suggestion of US control or annexation of the island, insisting that Greenland is 'not for sale' and emphasising respect for its sovereignty and self‑government. This exchange has revived a long-running debate about Greenland’s role in global strategy. Less widely known, however, is that the idea of acquiring the island did not originate with Donald Trump, but dates back to US President Harry Truman, under whose administration Washington made a formal attempt to buy Greenland.