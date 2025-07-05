/When Texas drowns: From 1913 to 2025, a look back at the US state's most catastrophic floods

In Texas, United States, over 20 young girls are missing from a popular Texas summer camp after a flash flood hit the US state early on Friday (Jul 4). At least 24 people have died in the flash flood, said officials. Speaking at a press conference, Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha said that "At this point we're at about 24 fatalities," after devastating floods swept through the region northwest of San Antonio. This comes as the Guadalupe River rose 26 feet (eight metres) in the span of 45 minutes overnight. Let's take a look at the deadliest floods to hit Texas.