/When Texas drowns: From 1913 to 2025, a look back at the US state's most catastrophic floods

These are the deadliest floods to hit Texas. Let's have a look.
In Texas, United States, over 20 young girls are missing from a popular Texas summer camp after a flash flood hit the US state early on Friday (Jul 4). At least 24 people have died in the flash flood, said officials. Speaking at a press conference, Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha said that "At this point we're at about 24 fatalities," after devastating floods swept through the region northwest of San Antonio. This comes as the Guadalupe River rose 26 feet (eight metres) in the span of 45 minutes overnight. Let's take a look at the deadliest floods to hit Texas.
Hurricane Harvey stands as one of the most destructive storms in US history, particularly for Texas. It left a trail of widespread flooding and power outages, primarily in the Houston area. An alarming number of homes - 204,000 - were damaged. Additionally, over one million vehicles were damaged across the Gulf Coast, and the flooding of some 800 wastewater treatment plants and 13 Superfund sites led to the dangerous spread of toxic waste.
On August 22, 2022, the Dallas-Fort Worth area was hit by a storm that dumped 15 inches of rain in just 24 hours. While only about 100 homes were damaged—a relatively small number compared to Harvey—the broader economic impact was immense. Experts estimate the total cost, including damage to businesses and disruptions to the supply chain, was as high as $6 billion. This makes it the most expensive flood in Texas history not directly linked to a hurricane.
A terrifying two hours in 1972 saw 16 inches of rain inundate South Central Texas. Flash floods from Blieders Creek and the Guadalupe and Comal Rivers swamped the small city of New Braunfels in a matter of minutes. 18 lives were lost in the city, while nearby Seguin and San Marcos experienced severe damage though, mercifully, no fatalities. The storm caused an estimated $20 million in damages at the time, which would be over $140 million today.
In December 1913, one of Texas' largest rivers, the Brazos, burst its banks. Between December 1st and 5th, over 15 inches of rain fell, and on December 11th, the river reached an unprecedented crest of 56.4 feet—a level it has never seen since. The ground was already saturated from a year of heavy rainfall, leading to a surreal moment where the Colorado and Brazos Rivers briefly merged due to the extreme flooding. Tragically, 180 people were swept away and drowned in the swift-moving waters.
In May 2025, after a week of relentless rains, a slow-moving, powerful storm settled over Texas and Oklahoma. Beginning on May 24, 2015, flash flood warnings were issued for Southeast Texas. Overnight, between May 25th and 26th, Houston received another 11 inches of rain, triggering flash floods. The sheer volume of water even caused a 25-square-foot sinkhole to open up at Dallas-Fort Worth Airport. Across Texas and Oklahoma, 14 people were confirmed dead.