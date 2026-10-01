/When pilots became the threat: Airliner crashes that shocked the world

EgyptAir Flight 990 crashed into the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Massachusetts on October 31, 1999, killing all 217 people aboard. The Boeing 767 was flying from New York to Cairo when it suddenly entered a steep descent. The US National Transportation Safety Board concluded that the relief first officer's control inputs caused the aircraft's descent, but investigators could not establish his motive. Egyptian authorities disputed the US conclusion and attributed the crash to a mechanical problem. The contrasting findings have made EgyptAir 990 one of aviation's most debated disasters.