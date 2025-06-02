/When Life Gives You Tangerines to Encounter: Popular K-dramas featuring Park Bo-gum

Published: Jun 02, 2025, 21:03 IST | Updated: Jun 02, 2025, 21:03 IST
Park Bo-gum, one of the sought-after actors of South Korea has featured in various genres be it suspense, thriller, or romance. Check out the Korean dramas he has been part of.
Popular K-dramas featuring Park Bo-gum
Reply 1988
Reply 1988 revolves around five childhood friends, who all live in the same neighborhood of Seoul in 1988, and lean on each other to survive their challenging teen years, while their parents also share a close bond and deal with obstacles together. It is available to watch on Viki. The Korean drama premiered on November 6, 2015, and ended on January 16, 2016.
Encounter
Encounter is the love story of an ordinary man and daughter of a rich, powerful politician. How they sustain in the world of obstacles without giving up on each other forms the main crux of the story. The love story is available to watch on Netflix. It premiered on November 28, 2018, and concluded on January 24, 2019.
Record of Youth
Record of Youth is about three young fashionistas who are trying to make it big in the world of modeling. The show is available to watch on Netflix and premiered on September 7, 2020, and ended on October 27, 2020.
Love in the Moonlight
Love in the Moonlight is about Ra On who rushes to the palace, in which the Queen's secrets are brought to light, and Yoon Sung must choose between his family and Ra On. It is available to watch on OTT platform Viki. The show premiered on August 22, 2016, and concluded on October 18, 2016.
When Life Gives You Tangerines
When Life Gives You Tangerines is all about how a spirited girl and a boy's island story blossoms into a lifelong tale of setbacks and triumphs, proving that love stories are made for those who can endure time. Based on real-life events, became one of the most-watched shows on streaming giant Netflix. It premiered on March 7 and ended on March 28, 2025.
Good Boy
Good Boy tells the story of Olympic medalists who join the police force through a special recruitment program trading medals for badges as they tackle violent crimes and injustices with their strong athletic skills. The drama premiered on May 31, 2025, and is available to watch on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.