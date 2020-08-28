When Indian Army gallantly won Haji Pir Pass but was returned to Pakistan during the Tashkent agreement

Brilliantly executed attack

On August 28, 1965 Indian forces captured the Haji Pir Pass, a strategic location in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under the leadership of Brigadier Bakshi and Major Dayal.

Their gallantry still inspires the Indian Army as they were able to beat back the Pakistani forces who had held sway. The brilliantly executed attack took the Pakistanis by surprise as the Indian troops attacked with speed and lethal force completely outthinking the Pakistanis.

(Photograph:AFP)