/When Denmark sold territory to the US in 1917, long before today’s Greenland debate

Talks over the islands continued intermittently for more than 50 years before the transfer was finalised. Early treaties were drafted in the late 19th century, but political shifts in both countries delayed ratification. By the early 20th century, the islands had become economically burdensome for Copenhagen. Efforts to negotiate their sale to the United States began decades earlier but gained urgency during World War I, when the US saw strategic value in positioning near the Panama Canal and guarding against German expansion. According to the US Department of State's archival documents, "In 1915, especially after the sinking of the Lusitania, the issue of the U.S. purchase of the Danish West Indies again became an important issue in U.S. foreign policy."

