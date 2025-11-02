/When aircraft carriers changed history: Top 5 greatest airstrikes ever launched from sea

The advent of aircraft carriers in the early 20th century changed naval warfare forever. No longer limited to gunnery duels or battleship confrontations, navies could now strike deep inland or across oceans with precision and surprise. From Pearl Harbor to the Falklands, carrier-based air power has rewritten military strategy, combining mobility, reach and devastating force projection. Here are six of the most historic and decisive airstrikes ever launched from the sea, moments that redefined both warfare and world politics.

