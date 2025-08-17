/When a giant asteroid hit Siberia and destroyed 80 million trees: All about the Tunguska event

On June 30, 1908, at around 7:15 am local time, a bright streak tore across the sky over the Podkamennaya Tunguska River in Siberia. Witnesses described a fireball brighter than the Sun, followed by a flash, a thunderous roar and earth-shaking tremors. The shockwave knocked people off their feet, broke windows in distant settlements and sparked awe across the region.

