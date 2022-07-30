What's in Chile's proposed new constitution?

Chileans will vote in a little over a month on a new constitution that would bring the most sweeping changes to the country since the end of the Augusto Pinochet military dictatorship.

The proposed text focuses on social rights, the environment, and gender parity, representing a sharp shift from the current 1980 constitution written during Pinochet's prime that focuses on privacy rights and free market principles.

These are some of the changes the proposed 388-article constitution, completed in early July, would make.

