/What would happen to NVIDIA if China attacked Taiwan today? A factual breakdown of the worst case scenario

If China attacked Taiwan today, NVIDIA’s immediate problem would be a sudden halt or severe slowdown in chip production and assembly because TSMC and Taiwan-based advanced packaging are critical to NVIDIA. That would cause rapid supply shortages, customer re-allocation, stock market shock, and months-to-years of industrial re-tooling to restore global GPU supply at scale. NVIDIA could absorb demand shocks in the medium term using Samsung and other partners, but only after long, expensive capacity shifts and with significant cost and revenue disruption.