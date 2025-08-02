/What would happen if the five largest stars in the universe replaced our Sun?

The universe is filled with billions of stars just like our sun. Our star might appear huge to us, but it is tiny compared to other stars in the universe. It has an estimated radius of 695,700 kilometres. The biggest star in the universe has a radius of 1.2 billion km. What would happen if the five largest stars replace the Sun in our solar system? Would all these planets still be here? Here are the five largest stars and the area they would cover in the solar system.