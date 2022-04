What will the impact of Pakistan political crisis on countries closely associated to it?

Let's take a look at the impact of the Pakistan political crisis on the rest of the world:

The country, which has a population of 220 million people, is facing a huge economic crisis with the Pakistani rupee dropping to a historic low against the dollar.

Pakistan's parliament on Saturday is going to vote on a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan. Opposition leader Shehbaaz Sharif is all set to become the new leader of the Islamic nation if the vote passes.

Afghanistan

In recent years, the Taliban and Pakistan's military intelligence agency have not been as close they used to be.

According to Lisa Curtis, director of the Indo-Pacific Security Programme at the Centre for a New American Security think-tank, "We (the United States) don't need Pakistan as a conduit to the Taliban. Qatar is definitely playing that role now."

Ever since the Taliban have taken over Afghanistan, several countries have boycotted trade with the nation and as a result, it has been facing a an economic and humanitarian crisis.

Pakistan wants the Taliban to do more to crack down on extremist groups and worries they will spread violence into Pakistan. That has begun to happen already.

Khan has been less critical of the Taliban over human rights than most foreign leaders.

