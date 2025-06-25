LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /What will Shubhanshu Shukla be doing on Axiom Mission 4?

What will Shubhanshu Shukla be doing on Axiom Mission 4?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Jun 25, 2025, 15:23 IST | Updated: Jun 25, 2025, 15:23 IST

Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla will spend two weeks on the ISS as part of Axiom Mission 4. He’ll pilot the Dragon spacecraft and conduct 60 experiments, including indian research on seeds, algae, muscle loss, and brain function, while interacting with students and leaders.

Shubhanshu Shukla’s Busy Space Mission
1 / 7
(Photograph:Axiom Space)

Shubhanshu Shukla’s Busy Space Mission

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla will spend two weeks on the International Space Station as part of Axiom Mission 4. He will be the pilot and take part in many science and outreach activities.

Piloting the Mission
2 / 7
(Photograph:Axiom Space)

Piloting the Mission

Shukla is the pilot for Axiom Mission 4. He will help guide the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft to the ISS and support the crew during docking, undocking, and return to Earth.

Science Experiments from India
3 / 7
(Photograph:Axiom Space)

Science Experiments from India

Shukla and the crew will carry out 60 experiments, including seven from India. These studies will help scientists understand how space affects living things and technology.

Growing Seeds and Microalgae
4 / 7
(Photograph:Axiom Space | X)

Growing Seeds and Microalgae

One experiment will test how six types of crop seeds grow in space. Another will study three kinds of microalgae to find out which can be used for food, fuel, or life support in microgravity.

Studying Tardigrades and Muscle Loss
5 / 7
(Photograph:Axiom Space)

Studying Tardigrades and Muscle Loss

Shukla will help test how tardigrades tiny animals that survive harsh conditions, cope in space. Other research will look at why astronauts lose muscle and how to prevent.

Interacting with Students and the Prime Minister
6 / 7
(Photograph:PTI)

Interacting with Students and the Prime Minister

ISRO will organise live sessions for Shukla to answer questions from Indian students while floating in space. He is also expected to speak with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the mission.

Research on Screens and the Brain
7 / 7
(Photograph:Axiom Space)

Research on Screens and the Brain

Another key experiment will check how using computer screens in space affects the brain and body. This will help make future space missions safer and more comfortable for astronauts.

Trending Photo

What will Shubhanshu Shukla be doing on Axiom Mission 4?
7

What will Shubhanshu Shukla be doing on Axiom Mission 4?

Weekend OTT watch: New shows and movie to watch - Squid Game final season to Panchayat
3

Weekend OTT watch: New shows and movie to watch - Squid Game final season to Panchayat

Meet Israeli bird that inspired B-2 stealth bomber, US used to hit Iran nuclear facilities – See photos inside
5

Meet Israeli bird that inspired B-2 stealth bomber, US used to hit Iran nuclear facilities – See photos inside

What is B-21 raider, America's nuclear stealth bomber - more powerful than B-1 and B-2 bombers
6

What is B-21 raider, America's nuclear stealth bomber - more powerful than B-1 and B-2 bombers

31 countries unite for Axiom Mission 4 – What makes it special for India
13

31 countries unite for Axiom Mission 4 – What makes it special for India