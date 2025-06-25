/What will Shubhanshu Shukla be doing on Axiom Mission 4?

Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla will spend two weeks on the ISS as part of Axiom Mission 4. He’ll pilot the Dragon spacecraft and conduct 60 experiments, including indian research on seeds, algae, muscle loss, and brain function, while interacting with students and leaders.
Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla will spend two weeks on the International Space Station as part of Axiom Mission 4. He will be the pilot and take part in many science and outreach activities.
Shukla is the pilot for Axiom Mission 4. He will help guide the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft to the ISS and support the crew during docking, undocking, and return to Earth.
Shukla and the crew will carry out 60 experiments, including seven from India. These studies will help scientists understand how space affects living things and technology.
One experiment will test how six types of crop seeds grow in space. Another will study three kinds of microalgae to find out which can be used for food, fuel, or life support in microgravity.
Shukla will help test how tardigrades tiny animals that survive harsh conditions, cope in space. Other research will look at why astronauts lose muscle and how to prevent.
ISRO will organise live sessions for Shukla to answer questions from Indian students while floating in space. He is also expected to speak with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the mission.
Another key experiment will check how using computer screens in space affects the brain and body. This will help make future space missions safer and more comfortable for astronauts.