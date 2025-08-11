/What will happen when NASA’s Voyager 1 finally goes silent?

When Voyager 1 goes silent, it will underline the finite nature of even the most enduring technology, and the ingenuity required to sustain it this long. Engineers have repeatedly rescued it: reactivating decades-dormant thrusters for antenna alignment, and diagnosing faulted systems to restore communication. The final fade will be quiet, but the lessons and data Voyager 1 leaves behind will reverberate through generations of space exploration.