President leads negotiations

President Sergio Mattarella will begin consultations on who should lead the new government with the Senate and Chamber presidents, the leaders of the main parties and eventually the parliamentary groups.

If the result of the election is clear, these consultations will be fairly short, perhaps two days, but could last up to a week.

Then Mattarella, elected by parliament to a second seven-year term as head of state earlier this year, will nominate a prime minister.

This person will accept the mandate to form a new government "with reservations" and begin talks with allies on ministerial appointments and a programme.

At the end of these discussions, if all goes well, the prospective premier will return to Mattarella and "lift their reservations".

(Photograph:Reuters)