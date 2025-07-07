/What were the top 7 most powerful battleships in naval history? Take a look.

The Iowa class battleships were the largest and fastest ever built by the United States Navy. Displacing up to 57,540 long tons at full load, these ships measured 887 feet (270.4 m) in length and could reach speeds over 32 knots. They were armed with nine 16-inch/50 calibre guns and featured advanced fire control systems for their time. Four ships were completed: Iowa, New Jersey, Missouri, and Wisconsin. They served from World War II through the Korean War and even into the Cold War, with modernised versions active as late as the 1990s. Their longevity and versatility made them some of the most effective battleships in history.