What weapons can US B-2 Bomber carry and how many?

Subhadra Srivastava
Edited By Subhadra Srivastava
Published: Jun 22, 2025, 18:57 IST | Updated: Jun 22, 2025, 19:54 IST

Built for nuclear and conventional strikes
(Photograph:Northrop Grumman)

Built for nuclear and conventional strikes

The B-2 Spirit is designed to deliver both nuclear bombs and precision guided conventional weapons. This dual capability allows it to perform strategic deterrence missions as well as tactical battlefield roles.

Maximum payload capacity: 18 tonnes
(Photograph:Air Force Museum)

Maximum payload capacity: 18 tonnes

The B-2 can carry up to 18,000 kg (40,000 lbs) of munitions inside its two large internal bomb bays, maintaining stealth while delivering devastating firepower.

Nuclear capability: B61 and B83 bombs
(Photograph:Federation of American Scientists)

Nuclear capability: B61 and B83 bombs

For nuclear missions, the B-2 can be armed with up to 16 B61 or B83 nuclear gravity bombs. The B61-12 version can even be guided for pinpoint accuracy.

Conventional bombs: JDAMs
(Photograph:Federation of American Scientists)

Conventional bombs: JDAMs

For conventional strikes, it can carry 80 GBU-38 Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAMs) — 500-lb GPS-guided smart bombs — giving it the ability to hit multiple targets in a single sortie.

Heavy bunker-busters: GBU-57 MOP
(Photograph:US Air Force)

Heavy bunker-busters: GBU-57 MOP

The B-2 can also carry the Massive Ordnance Penetrator (GBU-57) a 14-tonne “bunker buster” capable of destroying deeply buried nuclear or military facilities, like Iran’s Fordow site.

Cruise missiles: AGM-158 JASSM
(Photograph:JASSM)

Cruise missiles: AGM-158 JASSM

It can be equipped with the AGM-158 Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile (JASSM), allowing the bomber to strike heavily defended targets from long ranges — critical in modern contested airspace.

Flexible loadouts for any mission
(Photograph:Northrop Grumman)

Flexible loadouts for any mission

The B-2’s weapon bays can be configured for a mix of nuclear and conventional weapons, adapting to mission needs — from full-scale nuclear deterrence to precision airstrikes on enemy infrastructure.

