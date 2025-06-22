The B-2 can carry up to 18,000 kg (40,000 lbs) of munitions inside its two large internal bomb bays, maintaining stealth while delivering devastating firepower.
The B-2 Spirit is designed to deliver both nuclear bombs and precision guided conventional weapons. This dual capability allows it to perform strategic deterrence missions as well as tactical battlefield roles.
For nuclear missions, the B-2 can be armed with up to 16 B61 or B83 nuclear gravity bombs. The B61-12 version can even be guided for pinpoint accuracy.
For conventional strikes, it can carry 80 GBU-38 Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAMs) — 500-lb GPS-guided smart bombs — giving it the ability to hit multiple targets in a single sortie.
The B-2 can also carry the Massive Ordnance Penetrator (GBU-57) a 14-tonne “bunker buster” capable of destroying deeply buried nuclear or military facilities, like Iran’s Fordow site.
It can be equipped with the AGM-158 Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile (JASSM), allowing the bomber to strike heavily defended targets from long ranges — critical in modern contested airspace.
The B-2’s weapon bays can be configured for a mix of nuclear and conventional weapons, adapting to mission needs — from full-scale nuclear deterrence to precision airstrikes on enemy infrastructure.