What to watch on theatres/OTT this weekend - Rocky Aur Rani, Jaane Jaan and more

| Updated: Sep 23, 2023, 05:13 PM IST

This weekend grab a bucket of popcorn and watch some of the most-awaited shows and films that we have been waiting for a white. This weekend is packed with thrills, chills, action and adventure. This week at the theatre, we have Vicky Kaushal's The Great Indian Family, Sukhee, and Expend4bles. Meanwhile, this weekend on OTT, we have Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. Kareena Kapoor's OTT debut film Jaane Jaan and others.

Karan Johar Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is now available to watch on Amazon Prime. The film, starring two stalwarts of the industry Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, is one of the biggest movies of the year. Apart from Alia and Ranveer, the film also features Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, Aamir Basheer, Churni Ganguly and Tota Roy Chowdhury.

Sex Education season 4 review

The final season of the beloved franchise Sex Education is here. The series takes place at the fictional Moordale Secondary School in England. It revolves around student Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield), the son of prominent sex therapist Dr. Jean Milburn (Gillian Anderson).

Kareena Kapoor's first look from Jaane Jaan

Kareena Kapoor Khan's OTT debut Jaane Jaan is out and this weekend sit and watch the mysterious thriller. The gripping show stars Kareena as the mother. Meanwhile, Jaideep and Vijay are playing the pivotal role in the movie.

The Continental

John Wick’ prequel show, The Continental: From the World of John Wick, is here. As per the logline, via Variety, ''The series explores the origin behind the John Wick universe’s assassin hotel through the eyes of a young Winston Scott (Colin Woodell) as "he’s dragged into the Hell-scape of 1970’s New York City to face a past he thought he’d left behind.''

Poster of The Great Indian Family

Vicky Kaushal's The Great Indian Family should be on your weekend's binge list. Set in a small town called Balarampur, the film stars Kaushal's Bhajan Kumar is a star. A singer hailing from a religious Hindu family, he makes a living by singing holy songs at events.

