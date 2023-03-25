What to watch on theatres/OTT this weekend - Pathaan, John Wick 4 and more

| Updated: Mar 25, 2023, 02:45 PM IST

Chills, thrills, action, and adventure—this weekend is packed with entertainment. This week at the theatre, we have Keanu Reeves' most-awaited movie, John Wick 4, and Rajkummar Rao's Bheed. Meanwhile, this weekend on OTT, we have Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. The film, which was released on January 25, is now available to watch on Amazon Prime Videos with additional scenes that didn't make it to the theatre version. As we get into the weekend vibes, here is a list of movies and shows that will make your weekend full of entertainment. Take a look!

Shah Rukh Khan Pathaan

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Videos For those who missed Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film in theatres, they can watch it now on Amazon Prime with some additional scenes that didn't make it into the theatre version. The film, which was released in theatres in January, has smashed many box office records.

(Photograph: Others )

Bheed

Watch the film in the theatre Anubhav Sinha is back with another hard-hitting story that will hit straight to your heart. Sinha's latest book, Bheed, takes you back to the grim time of the COVID-19 lockdown when the migrant crisis gripped India during the lockdown in 2020.

(Photograph: Twitter )

John Wick 4

Available on theatres Keanu Reeves is back as Baba Yaga. The fourth film in the hit franchise is directed again by Chad Stahelski and picks up right where the third movie left off.



(Photograph: Others )

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga

Yami Gautam, Sunny Kaushal's heist, and hostage drama should be on your weekend's binge list. Directed by Ajay Singh, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga featured Yami as an air hostess who, along with her boyfriend, played by Sunny, plans to steal diamonds at 40,000 feet in the air, but everything goes wrong when they find out that the aeroplane has been hijacked. Will Sunny and Yami will able to complete their big heist make the rest of the story.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Hunter

Streaming on: Amazon Mini TV Suniel Shetty is back in his action avatar. 'Hunter – Tootega Nahi Todega' is packed with high-octane action scenes and features Shetty as ACP Vikram, who has been wrongfully dragged into a murder. After all the unlawful things that happened to him, he turned into a criminal overnight. Directed by Prince Dhiman and Alok Batra, the 8-episodic series also features Esha Deol, Rahul Dev, Barkha Bisht, and Smita Jaykar, among others, in key roles.

(Photograph: Twitter )