Will there be any changes to Xi's roles?

Unlikely. Xi, 69, holds three key titles: General Secretary of the Communist Party, Chairman of the Central Military Commission, and President. He is expected to retain the first two titles at the Party Congress, and the presidency during the annual National People's Congress in March 2023.

Anything less would be a major surprise, as Xi has concentrated decision-making power and political authority around this trinity of titles, consolidating his position as what is officially described as "core" of the party.

A third term as party General Secretary would break the norm adhered to by his two predecessors to step down after 10 years, or two full terms.

By retaining his title as chairman of the Central Military Commission, Xi would stick with a long-held notion that "the party must control the gun". Xi has revamped the organisational structure of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) to have the line of command lead to him alone.

Xi paved the way for securing a third term as president next March when he scrapped a constitutional limit of two terms in 2018.

